R. Kelly: Singer Allegedly Holding Women Against Their Will In ‘Cult’ — Parents Claim

Two parents have made it their lives’ mission to get their daughter away from R. Kelly, telling police that the R&B superstar is allegedly manipulating the now-21-year-old into living in an “abusive cult.” When their daughter (identity withheld) was 19, she was an aspiring singer picked out by R. Kelly for mentorship. But as they became closer and worked on her career, her parents (identified as “J. and Tim“) said the relationship turned allegedly controlling and sexual, they told Buzzfeed News. J. has dedicated her life to getting her daughter back after she moved in with R. Kelly and allegedly stopped talking to her family. They’re facing a roadblock when it comes to this very serious allegation. Since they know where their daughter is, and because she’s an adult, they cannot classify her as a missing person, and she tells her parents she’s “doing fine.”

The last time J. and Tim saw their daughter was December 1, 2016. “It was as if she was brainwashed. [She] looked like a prisoner — it was horrible,” J. told Buzzfeed News. “I hugged her and hugged her. But she just kept saying she’s in love and [R. Kelly] is the one who cares for her. I don’t know what to do. I hope that if I get her back, I can get her treatment for victims of cults. They can reprogram her. But I wish I could have stopped it from happening.” J. claims that they’ve heard from her twice since the December meeting: a text that said “I hate Christmas has to be this way this year”, and another on May 14 that said “Happy Mother’s Day from me and Rob.” (Rob, being R. Kelly)

Three women who used to be part of R. Kelly’s inner circle spoke to the outlet and corroborated what J. and Tim have been telling police and the FBI. Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones, and Asante McGee allege that six women are living on R. Kelly’s properties in Chicago and Atlanta, and that he allegedly controls everything they do: where they go, what they eat, who they see, how they dress, when they bathe. He also allegedly records their sexual encounters. Jones and McGee, who said they used to have sexual relationships with the singer, claim that he takes away the women’s phones and monitors their social media habits. The women (whom he calls his “babies” and allegedly requires them to call him “Daddy”) allegedly must ask permission to leave the home and are driven around by one of his chauffeurs.

Mack used to be R. Kelly’s personal assistant. She told Buzzfeed that he allegedly forces them to wear jogging suits because “he doesn’t want their figures to be exposed; he doesn’t want them to look appealing.” If other men were in the room, he allegedly “would make the girls turn around and face the wall in their jogging suits because he doesn’t want them to be looked at by anyone else.”

