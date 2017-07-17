Princess Charlotte Recycles Pretty Little Pink Dress — Fashionista Like Mommy? 

Like mother, like daughter! Move over Kate, we have a new Royal Recycler & it’s Princess Charlotte! She recycled her cute floral dress & we’re obsessed with this adorable little fashionista, are you?

The Royal Family officially arrived in Poland for their Royal Tour on July 17th, and we couldn’t help but notice that Princess Charlotte recycled her pretty little pink dress! Charlotte’s Mom, Kate Middleton, 35, has held the title of Royal Recycler for quite some time now, considering she rewears her gorgeous outfits all the time. However, it looks like the Princess is taking over Kate’s famous title and it’s amazing.

Princess Charlotte first wore her pretty pink floral dress at the Trooping the Colour Parade in London, exactly one month ago, to the exact day, on June 17th 2017. Not only did Charlotte wear the same exact pink floral dress with a little belted waist and a ruffled bib neckline, she even wore the exact same red mary-jane shoes with white ankle socks. This time, when Charlotte arrived in Poland, she wore the same floral dress with poufy sleeves and even wore the same shoes and socks. The only thing different about her outfit this time was the bow in her hair. She donned a huge red bow clipped to one side, but last time she wore a small little red clip. We think it is the most adorable thing that Charlotte is recycling her dresses and is quickly becoming quite the fashionista, just like Mommy.

While we love that Princess Charlotte recycled her pretty pink floral frock, we have to talk about her style as a whole, considering she’s becoming a fashionista like her Mom. From her floral frocks to her adorable white dress at Pippa Middleton’s wedding, Charlotte is the cutest little girl EVER.

You have to look at the pics of all of Charlotte’s adorable outfits — we’re obsessed — are you guys?