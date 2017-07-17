Shy Prince George Clutches Dad Prince William’s Hand After Arriving In Poland For The First Time

Even the biggest stars get tired of the spotlight sometimes! Prince George caught a little stage fright while arriving in Poland with the royal family, holding onto his dad’s hand for dear life. Aww, poor guy!

Prince George is one of the most famous faces in the world, but he’s still just a normal 3-year-old. And you know what 3 year olds don’t like? Boring meetings with their parents’ friends! The little prince took some extra coaxing from his father, Prince William and mom, Kate Middleton (and that haircut!), to get out of their private plane into drizzly Warsaw, Poland, to greet some grown-ups on July 17. George’s face was heartbreaking as his dad spoke to him while walking off the plane, his bottom lip puffing out as he pouted. Everything went smoothly after that; George just needed to grip his dad’s hand for the rest of the airport trip. Aww!

George had a decidedly better day after the airport. He and sister Princess Charlotte, 2, were welcomed warmly to Poland by President Andrzej Duda, who set up a playroom and backyard swing set for the kids at the presidential palace. Unfortunately, this airport arrival is probably one of the only times we’ll be able to see George and Charlotte on the Polish state trip. They’ll likely stay at the palace with their new toys in the care of nannies while their parents carry out their diplomatic duties. Hopefully, George will have a much better time staying out of the spotlight and hanging with his sister!

