Aaron Carter Slams Brother Nick For Tweeting About His Arrest: ‘That’s Not Cool’

Why didn’t you call, bro? In his first statement following his arrest, Aaron Carter slammed his brother, Nick, for not calling him after the incident — but instead, publicly tweeting.

Aaron Carter, 29, was arrested on July 15 on charges of DUI refusal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug related objects; his girlfriend Madison Park, was also taken into custody. However, Aaron is now revealing his side of the story — and calling out his brother, Nick Carter. The Boy Band judge, 37, took to Twitter after the arrest, writing, “To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn’t always easy, be we’re all here for you.”

While that seems nice, Aaron wasn’t impressed. When Aaron tweeted his statement on July 16, he had a message for Nick. “If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?” he wrote. “That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”

Oddly enough, Nick’s wife, Lauren Kitt Carter tweeted at Madison asking for Aaron’s phone number — so maybe Nick didn’t have it?

Hey @aaroncarter have @itsmadisonp text me your new number since you changed it again! 🤳🏼🗣👀 — Lauren Kitt Carter (@Lauren_Kitt) July 17, 2017

Aaron also explained his side of the story in his statement. “Aaron’s been traveling non-stop doing promotions on his latest hit single ‘Sooner or Later’ across the southeast when his automobile had a new tire put on it and it went out of alignment. Aaron drove the vehicle to the nearest Auto Zone in Cornelia, Georgia. After being at the store and requesting help to get his alignment fixed, he was arrested inside by several police officers with aggression. The police also revoked his rights to have an attorney,” the statement read, adding that Aaron has a medical license for marijuana for anxiety, and feels that he was arrested because he’s famous. “The video from Auto Zone will prove that Aaron was not in a moving vehicle while arrested and charged with a DUI.”

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017

