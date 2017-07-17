Mindy Kaling Pregnant With First Child: It Was An ‘Unexpected Surprise’

Congrats are in order for Mindy Kaling, who is reportedly expecting her first child! And, the news wasn’t only a surprise to her fans! — Mindy’s first pregnancy was a complete shock to her as well, according to the report!

Mindy Kaling, 38, is pregnant with her first child, according to E! News, July 17, which claims her pregnancy was an “unexpected surprise.” So, will the exciting news halt production on The Mindy Project? — It looks like Mindy is already supermom, because a source tells the site that there will not be any changes made to the production schedules of her upcoming projects. The Mindy Project, which is currently in production of its sixth and final season, is set to air on Hulu later this year.

The father of Mindy’s reported future child has not been disclosed. However, she has said this: “I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with.” That comment, Mindy made during an interview with Yahoo in 2015. From what we know, Mindy is currently single. She previously dated Benjamin Nugent from 2008-2012 and her Office co-star B.J. Novak, 37, from 2005-2007.

In that same interview, the actress previously spoke about wanting children, and ironically enough, admitted that she wasn’t into the planning phase. “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids,” she explained. “I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen… But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.” Mindy also added that she hoped to have kids, “maybe imminently,” [at the time, 2015].

Just before the news broke, Mindy stepped out to promote her upcoming film, A Wrinkle in Time, at Disney’s D23 expo in California on Saturday, July 15. She posed for photos with Oprah Winfrey, 63, and Reese Witherspoon, 41, [as seen below].

Mindy has yet to comment on the pregnancy news.

HollywoodLifers, wish Mindy well in the comments below!