‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Reunion Recap — Joseline Quits & Kirk’s DNA Results Remain A Mystery

What a finale! The cast gathered for the highly anticipated second reunion special of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ and there was NO shortage of drama on July 17. Joseline Hernandez quit the show and Kirk Frost’s DNA results still remain a mystery!

Walk off or pop off? Season six of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta was chock-full of heated feuds, girl fights and baby mama drama. As expected, the highly anticipated Reunion — Part 2 special lived up to the hype on July 17. Host Nina Parker wasted no time getting into the drama, asking Stevie J about his tense relationship with Joseline Hernandez. A clip outside the studio is aired, showing the Puerto Rican storming off. She says “f**k Love & Hip Hop. I’m over it,” before QUITTING the show. Joseline tells the camera man to suck her d—k since she IS the show. Stevie slams her for wanting special treatment. He says, “This is ensemble cast. We have all been here all day.”

Even though Stevie is upset about Joseline’s impulsive decision to quit the hit VH1 reality show, Mimi Faust chimes in and it’s clear she’s elated about the news. “Joseline called child services to my home and there was a 90 day investigation. I don’t want that b*tch around my kid ever,” she said while discussing their ongoing feud. It looks like Stevie’s daughters also share the same sentiments, especially after their altercation with the Puerto Rican Princess. Nina addresses how Stevie decided to walk away with his daughters. He replies, “they were there before Joseline and they will be there after her.”

Stevie’s salsa artist Estelita Quintero gets a warm welcome after making a big impression and forming a bond with his ex Mimi. “I’m going to hook the two of them up. I like her much better than that other thing and I’d much rather have her be Eva’s stepmother,” Mimi jokes. Stevie thinks she totally has a crush! Estelita takes the high road and says, “I’m just here to work on my music and stay out of the petty drama.” She’s also ready to make amends with Karlie Redd after their awkward interactions and vegetable throwing altercation! Estelita says, “I’m woman enough to apologize and say I’m sorry.”

The #LHHATL cast REVEAL it all on Pt. 2 of the #LHHReunion TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/F27hlq58II — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) July 17, 2017

Lil Scrappy can barely handle himself when his mother proudly boasts about her bedroom skills. “Man, that sh*t’s crazy, you feel me,” he responds when asked about Momma Dee’s “freaky” sex life with Ernest Bryant. After he takes a puff from his inhaler, she says, “be quiet Scrappy. I’m a freak. You know why? Because I’m not in the casket, I’m not dead. My p***y still gets wet, so whatever.” Later, Scrappy dishes a little about his split with Bambi Benson. He admits that their relationship was an amazing learning lesson and explains, “just because you love someone doesn’t mean they are right for you.” Dee wanted another grandchild and thought that Bambi would have been a perfect match, but he’s ready to focus on music.

Nina also gets the tea about the ever-so-tense Jamaican vacay from Rasheeda. “How did you feel about Kirk [Frost] popping up?” She admits, “I didn’t want a pop up. I wanted a girls trip.” They also discuss how Yung Joc decided to venture to the exotic island with his intern Tresure Price. When Karlie calls him out for trying to make her jealous, Joc replies, “it wasn’t a romantic trip for me.” Shockingly enough, Karlie hints to hooking up with Joc, even after the fight that happened between Jessica Dime and Tresure. There was one amazing moment on the trip, when Shawn Williams proposed to Jessica with a gorgeous diamond ring. Rasheeda looks surprised when Nina asks her to give marriage advice to the engaged couple. “Communicate and make time for each other,” Rasheeda responds.

Tommie Lee opens up about her ongoing feud with her mother Samantha. Even though Sam didn’t show up for the reunion special, Tommie says, “I thank my mom for a lot.” Karen “KK” King also shows up remotely and shockingly slams Tommie, claiming that she’s an “actress who has everyone on that stage fooled.” Karen doesn’t hold back during her tirade, claiming that Tommie threatened to kill and cut up her dog. What in the heck!? Karen continues, “Tommie needs to publicly apologize to me and thank me for bringing her to Love and Hip Hop and changing her life, otherwise she is going to jail.” Tommie storms off the stage to avoid crying and later returns, explaining how she’s just trying to win and doesn’t need this drama.

Melissa Scott finally reveals how she managed to be friends with Joseline and Mimi. “These are old relationships and them not getting along is only on the show,” she explains. Nina asks Mimi, “how come Karlie gets a pass on being friends with Joseline but Melissa doesn’t?” It’s obvious Mimi has no interest being cool with the Puerto Rican Princess, despite what Melissa says. The ladies are not burying the hatchet on this one — especially Melissa and Ariane Davis. It’s a wrap! Even though many bombshell scandals were discussed, fans are still ticked since Kirk DIDN’T reveal his DNA test results.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta? Tell us!