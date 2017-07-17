Lil Scrappy Plugs His Ears While Hearing About His Mom’s Freaky Sex Life In ‘L&HH’ Teaser

TMI alert! Lil Scrappy cringes while hearing the details of Momma Dee’s sex life, during our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip for the July 17 reunion special. He plugs his ears after she brags about giving lessons in the bedroom!

Get it, girl! Momma Dee, 53, proved that she has no shame in her game while discussing her hot sex life with the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta on the highly anticipated July 17 Reunion: Part 2 special. Lil Scrappy, 33, is clearly uncomfortable when his mother proudly boasts about giving lessons in the bedroom, during our EXCLUSIVE teaser clip. “Man, that sh*t’s crazy, you feel me,” he responds to host Nina Parker when she asked about Momma Dee’s “freaky” ways. Momma Dee is currently married to Ernest Bryant, so she’s always trying to step up her game when it comes to pleasing her hubby!

Scrappy even takes a puff from his inhaler before talking about his mother’s escapades! “Be quiet Scrappy. I’m a freak. You know why? Because I’m not in the casket, I’m not dead. My p***y still gets wet, so whatever,” Momma Dee replied, causing the audience to burst into laughter as they cheered her on! Stevie J, 45, nearly lost it after hearing her wild remarks and cracked a smile while Scrappy covered his ears with a cringe-worthy expression on his face.

Ernest’s mother and wife are always competing for his time. He revealed, “My mother…she loves Dee. But it don’t take a rocket scientist to realize that I married the craziest woman in Georgia.” Momma Dee then explained to the audience, “I’m trying to have a marriage with this man, but if he’s over his momma house [5 out of 7] days a week, then you’re building your relationship with momma – not with me.” She obviously isn’t going down without a fight. After the insane drama that went down last week, we’re ready for anything!

The season might be over but the drama has just begun… Don't miss Pt. 2 of the #LHHReunion Monday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/PnbvZXxi6o — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) July 11, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Reunion: Part 2? Tell us!