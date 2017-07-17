Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Look Adorable On Rare Outing In LA — Cute Pic

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth celebrated National Ice Cream Day like the best of them on July 16 in Malibu! You can see the sweet pic of the couple on their lowkey date here.

Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, were spotted out and about in their hometown at the Malibu Country Mart on July 16, AKA National Ice Cream Day! Eyewitnesses say the couple was grabbing ice cream, though as you can see in the pic, they finished before they headed back to the car. They were also reportedly joined later by Liam’s parents Leonie and Craig, plus his brother Luke. Love a good outing with the fam!

Miley looked casual-cool in a white knotted Keep It Bright One Love Rainbow t-shirt and bright blue Beyond Yoga capri leggings, and she completed her look with a pair of lavender jelly slide sandals and rainbow mirrored sunglasses. She appeared to be hiding behind her sweatshirt a little bit, but looked happy and relaxed as she strolled through the parking lot with her SO. Speaking of which, Liam wasn’t so bad himself in a white shirt, black Under Armour shorts and laceless Converse. The Hunger Games star accessorized with a maroon baseball cap and aviator sunglasses!

Liam and the “Malibu” singer are always couple goals, but the two have really been making our hearts melt lately. Liam recently gushed over Miley in an adorable bedtime snap, calling her his “angel” and proving that things have never been better between them. Aww!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that everything is cool between Miley and Liam these days? Tell us what you think of their ice cream date!