Kirk Frost Refuses To Reveal DNA Results On ‘LHH’ Finale & Fans Are Furious — See Tweets

‘Love & Hip Hop’ fans who tuned in for the show’s final reunion episode were in for a major let down, as Kirk Frost refused to reveal DNA test results that would prove if he had a lovechild — a plot point the show had been building to ALL season.

Vh1 needs to listen up, because we have some really good advice: Do not disappoint Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans. They are a vicious, hilarious, savage crew who will come at you if you do not deliver on a promise. That’s exactly what happened on July 17, when LHH fans went into a rage after Kirk Frost, 48, refused to reveal DNA test results that would prove if he was the father of Jasmine Washington‘s son during the season’s final reunion episode. The story of Kirk’s infidelity in his marriage to wife Rasheeda had been a MAJOR part of season 6 and fans wanted the return on their investment.

Viewers immediately went to the best place to vent their frustrations — Twitter. There they wrote responses to this complete betrayal that were absolutely epic. “WAIT. Sooo they focused the entire season on Kirk’s infidelity and we STILL don’t know if the child is his!! I’m done,” one fan tweeted. “Kirk still didn’t take DNA on this d**n baby. He was so fast take a secret DNA test on Rasheeda’s son 🙄😒. FOH ‼️,” another fan wrote. “So we really not making Kirk do a paternity test. Like he ain’t made a WHOLE baby on Rasheeda?!” another user tweeted, defending Kirk’s wife of almost 20 years. The only thing better than the tweets were the GIFs that accompanied them.

Jasmine did not participate in the reunion special and actually made some social media noise of her own when the first part aired last week. Kirk’s alleged baby mama took to Instagram to share alleged texts between herself and Kirk that show him being involved in his son’s life and even telling her he loved her.

VH1 made us wait 17 episodes to not get Kirk's DNA test?!?! #LHHATLReunion https://t.co/r38H3jKxqA — I Take L's (@itsjaval) July 18, 2017

WAIT. Sooo they focused the entire season on Kirk's infidelity and we STILL don't know if the child is his!! I'm done. #LHHATLReunion pic.twitter.com/t0Ln5bAnAK — ⓙɑϻℰℓ (@jamelisyours) July 18, 2017

This whole season has focused on Kirk & this baby & NO RESULTS?? What was the point of that storyline? #LHHATLReunion #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/m2eouFhhsl — Tia (@arollingbeauty) July 18, 2017

Kirk still didn't take DNA on this damn baby. He was so fast take a secret DNA test on Rasheeda's son 🙄😒. FOH ‼️ #LHHATLreunion pic.twitter.com/dJXFtwSgG7 — Ibrahim Banks 👑 (@TheShowOff85) July 17, 2017

So they really not going to do the Kirk's DNA #LHHATLReunion pic.twitter.com/MlM1ztc4xG — love_yesreally (@love_yesreally) July 18, 2017

So we really not making Kirk do a paternity test. Like he ain't made a WHOLE baby on Rasheeda?! #LHHATLReunion pic.twitter.com/EI4GKzyAOg — Ms.CurvyAlabama2016 (@plus_size_icon) July 18, 2017

WHAT WE'RE NOT ABOUT TO DO IS SKIP OVER THIS KIRK DNA TEST EVEN THOUGH WE ALREADY KNOW THE RESULTS #LHHATLReunion pic.twitter.com/OlSA9oIwrq — 🔥Yubaba🔥 (@Jayonce_Inc) July 18, 2017

