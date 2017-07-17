Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage & Embraces Underboob Trend In Sexy ‘GQ Germany’ Shoot

Kylie Jenner may be only 19, but her body is incredible. The youngest Jenner is the latest cover star of ‘GQ Germany,’ and she’s never looked more confident and beautiful.

Killing it, Kylie Jenner! The model took to Instagram to reveal multiple shots from her new photo shoot, done by Mike Rosenthal, for a spread in GQ Germany. One of the most incredibly shots is one of her in a super stunning taupe bikini by Lisa Marie Fernandez, which runs online for $325! In the photo, she’s showing off her gorgeous curves, cleavage, and underboob — definitely part of the new trend of the summer, which her sister Kourtney Kardashian has really mastered. She also rocks a high-cut one piece by Sergio Hudson in another shot, posted by stylist, Law Roach.

Inside GQ Germany, she reveals what she’s most looking forward to when it comes to her new reality show — her first spinoff, Life with Kylie, set to hit E! on August 6. “Life of Kylie is much more intimate than Keeping up with the Kardashians, I open myself more,” Kylie says in the mag. “The viewers get a look behind the scenes, they see me with makeup and without, at work and in my spare time with my closest friends. I can finally show everything, all sides of me and who I really am. For me it feels like therapy.”

She added that it would be a very different world if it weren’t for social media — but she likes it. “My generation has grown up with the social media, and I am very happy about it,” she admits. “Even if I sometimes switch off my mobile phone and just want my peace.” As for where she’ll be in ten years, well hopefully with a family, and “stability.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is the best Kylie has ever looked?