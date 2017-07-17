Kylie Jenner’s Tips: How To Take The Perfect Selfie (& Make Your Lips Look Bigger)

We all know Kylie is the master at taking selfies for Snapchat and Instagram. Now, she’s sharing her top tips with us!

Kylie Jenner recently posted a video on her website, writing: “I’m sharing my secrets to taking the perfect selfie. Watch me teach Khloé the rules I ALWAYS follow when taking Instagram photos or Snapchat videos — even if she says she’s still clueless, lol.” In the video, Kylie says, “Step 1, Sunset lighting.” Khloe peeps at Kylie’s phone and is SHOCKED with the amount of photos! She asks, who takes all those? And Kylie says her Instagram manager Victoria helps. Noted, Kylie is just like us and takes 100 pictures before getting the perfect one.

Step 2, Know Your Angle. “This is my angle, to the right,” Kylie says as she tries to take a selfie with Khloe. Khloe asks how she gets “her lips like that.” Kylie has an easy trick! She first shows Khloe her natural, resting lips. Then, she slightly pushes OUT her lips and they look bigger — it makes a huge difference! It’s honestly so hard to explain because she barely does anything — she just pouts and pushes out her lips ever so slightly. This only works if you are not smiling with teeth! Watch the video here!

These tips may seem obvious but lighting and angles are definitely the most important things when taking a great photo. Natural, sun-kissed light makes you look glowy and flawless — it’s like nature’s airbrush. And angles are EVERYTHING — with your face and your body. That’s why so many fitness models have shown their “before and after” pics, proving that angles, flexing, and posing can make a huge difference in how one looks on film.

