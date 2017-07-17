Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Perfect Bare Butt In Sexy Thong Bikini — Tempting Younes Bendjima?

Ooh la la! Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her raciest bikini ever, flaunting her gorgeous booty in a thong. Is she sending a sexy message to her hot model boyfriend Younes Bendjima?

The summer of 2017 is halfway over and the biggest bikini babe of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters has been hands down Kourtney Kardashian. The 38-year-old is rocking her best body ever and is back to flaunting her killer figure in the sexiest thong of the season! The reality star posted a photo to her Instagram on July 17 looking out at the ocean while the camera focused on her enviable booty, which was nearly bare thanks to the maroon thong bottom riding high up and exposing her butt cheeks.

In the pic she’s drinking what looks like a big glass of pink Rose and captioned the photo “all week.” She added emojis including a hamburger and ice cream, but there’s no way she’s going to be downing those calorie laden treats when she has a body like that! She’s probably thinking about spending the week chilling on a beach in a bikini while sipping some wine, and if that’s what she’s got in the days ahead, we’re completely jealous of her already fabulous lifestyle.

Her boyfriend Younes Bendjima revealed on July 14 that he’s totally missing her, and she’s probably giving him a little taste of what’s waiting for him next time they get together. The 24-year-old model revealed via Snapchat that every time he looks at her he “sees fireworks,” and if that’s the case, this photo must be making his mind completely explode! The pair have had several sexy rendezvous in the south of France, first in May and then again in early July where they spent most of their time in aboard a luxury yacht. That meant a new bikini every day for Kourtney and Younes couldn’t get enough, giving her plenty of PDA while making out with her and cuddling her close.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney has the best butt of any of the Kardashian sisters?