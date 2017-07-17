Kourtney Kardashian: Her 4 Top Tips On How To Look Good Naked

Kourtney Kardashian looks absolutely amazing naked, and it’s not just because of her toned body. Her skin looks so soft and supple — now, she’s sharing her secrets to looking good in the buff!

Kourtney Kardashian looks better than ever after having three kids! Thanks to an intense workout routine, a strict diet, and paying special attention to her skin, she looks flawless naked. Here are her tips that she just shared on her app! “It’s all about taking care of your skin,” Kourtney wrote. “I have a bunch of great face creams that I’ve bought or been given as gifts from friends, but I don’t want to use them on my face, since I have sensitive skin and could easily break out. What I’ve been doing lately is taking these creams and serums and using them on my body. I’ll mix the serums with thick face moisturizers and use the combo all over my whole body, instead. I will also mix together eye creams, body oils, etc., and slather them onto my body. If my skin is really dry and I have time, I’ll do this twice a day, instead of just once. This way, these expensive creams and serums go to use and aren’t wasted.”

If you don’t have a ton of extra, expensive skincare laying around, she also has a DIY option: “I like all-natural scrubs made of charcoal, lemon or coffee. Recently, I’ve been using ones from Get Dirtea. I have special exfoliating mitts I use to get rid of dead skin. If I’ve been given face scrubs that I don’t want to use to avoid breaking out, I’ll keep these in my shower and use them on my body. Recycling products you don’t want to use on your face by using them on your body is a great way to clear out your beauty cabinet!”

And don’t forget about your extremities! “Every night before I go to bed, I pay special attention to my hands and feet. I put hand cream mixed with oil on my hands and feet at night — a trick that really locks in moisture. I love Manuka Doctor’s oils; they also have a special cream for feet that I use. Plus, every night I wear silk pajamas and sleep on a silk pillowcase, which is really good for your skin since silk is hypoallergenic and doesn’t dry out your skin the way cotton does. It’s also really important to hydrate from the inside out. Experts say you should drink an ounce of water per pound of body weight each day. I always bring water with me everywhere and take a stainless steel travel bottle with me whenever I get in the car.”

HollywoodLifers, will you copy Kourtney Kardashian’s naked body tips?