How To Travel Like A Pro: Kim Kardashian’s 7 Packing Tips For Your Next Vacation

If you’re heading on vacation this summer & want to get organized so you have a seamless trip, you’re in luck. Kim Kardashian shared her 7 packing tips so that you can travel like a pro!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian, 36, is always on the move and she travels all the time. So, just in time for your summer vacations or getaways, Kim shared her 7 packing tips that have changed the way she vacations and they’re amazing. She shared her tips on her app, Kim Kardashian West, saying, “After so many years of traveling, I’ve become an expert packer,” and her 7 tips will change your life for good. Here are Kim’s expert packing tips:

1. Make Lists

“For my carry-on bag, I have a list of things I always take with me, like my Silk Pillowcase and Barefoot Dreams Blanket. Depending on where I’m going and what I’m doing, I’ll make a list of everything I need and what events I’m going to.”

2. Start Early

“I don’t always take my own advice, but it’s so much easier and less stressful to pack in advance. If you’re packing at the last minute, sometimes you forget important essentials like hair ties!(This just happened to me!).”

3. Hang It Up

“I travel with clothes on hangers in garment bags. It’s so easy to unpack — you just hang the clothes right up!”

4. Use Bags

“I put everything in bags! Shoes go in shoes bags to protect the rest of my clothes. I also use Ziploc bags for toiletries, so products don’t ruin my clothes if something breaks. I keep all of my makeup in little pouches, too.”

5. Plan Ahead

“Plan your outfits ahead of time so you know exactly what you’ll wear during the trip. When I’m packing, I always decide on my outfits before I leave, so I know what I’m wearing for each day and night. I also put Post-It notes on my outfits to label which shoes and accessories go with what look. It keeps everything so organized.”

6. Always Bring Extras

“You never know what you’ll need! There have been so many times I’ve had a last-minute wardrobe change for an event. I’ve been so grateful to have a nude slip, an extra pair of shoes, or a different piece of jewelry.”

7. Invest In Good Luggage

“If you’re doing a lot of traveling, it’s so worth it! The last thing you want to deal with while on a trip is replacing luggage. My favorite luggage is from Tumi.”