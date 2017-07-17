Kim Kardashian Is Loving Kylie Jenner’s Epic Side Eye In ‘Mood Goals’ Pic

If looks could kill, Kylie Jenner’s side eye would be a deadly weapon. Kim Kardashian was living for her little sister’s glare, saying Kylie’s devastating look was giving her #MoodGoals.

The question is –was Kim Kardashian, 36, feeling the way Kylie Jenner, 19, was looking? If so, why? Kim shared a pic of the Life Of Kylie star (along with Bella Hadid, 20) to her Instagram on July 16. Bella was posing as if the Victoria’s Secret model was on location for a shoot, while Kylie was giving someone the Jenner Side Eye of Death. “#MoodGoals,” Kim captioned the photo. “[Kylie and Bella] Can’t tell which mood I’m feeling today.” So, does that mean Kim felt like staring a fool down or like she was a flawless goddess?

Perhaps Kim felt like delivering a fatal glare on some of her social media trolls? Kim, who has been one of the reigning queens of social media, has faced some backlash online recently. Kim faced some criticism after her daughter, North West, 4 was seen in a cloth corset that some thought was an actual corset. If that wasn’t enough, fans accused Kim of using cocaine after some Internet detectives saw some white lines on her marble table. At first, Kim thought it was some leftover Pixie Stick sugar after a candy run, but as it turned out – it was a marble table and this alleged powder was just part of the table’s stone top. “That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time!” Kim posted on Snapchat, laughing off this non-controversy.

Or, is the side-eye #Mood meant for Danielle Bregoli? The 14-year-old “Cash Me Outside” star was having lunch at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hill on July 13 when she saw the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Danielle walked up and took a picture with Kimmy, which was pretty amazing considering Danielle had taken some major shots at Kim’s brother Rob Kardashian, 30, over his social media meltdown over Blac Chyna, 29. Kim reportedly didn’t know who Danielle was, and that left the teen fuming. “B*tch you know who I am,” Danielle said during an explosive message on the Hear Me Out App. “

Or maybe Kim is feeling beautiful and untouchable like Ms. Hadid? After all, Kim said she didn’t know if she felt more like a Kylie or a Bella. Kim has been “working really hard to get in shape,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and she thinks she’s never looked hotter. She continues to build up her confidence after having it taken away from her during her traumatic robbery in Paris. Kim’s returned to posing scantily clad on social media, and her hubby, Kanye West, 40, can’t get enough of it!

Who’s your #MoodGoals, HollywoodLifers? Are you feeling more like Kylie’s side-eye or Bella’s model pose?