Kate Middleton Arrives In Poland For Royal Tour — See All Of Her Gorgeous Outfits

Kate Middleton officially arrived in Poland for the Royal Tour & so far her outfits have been gorgeous. Which of Kate’s looks was your favorite? VOTE.

There is nothing we love more than a Royal Tour because we get to constantly see Kate Middleton, 35, wearing a slew of gorgeous outfits. The Duchess of Cambridge has officially arrived in Warsaw, Poland and has already looked fabulous in different dresses. From her gorgeous white two-piece arrival outfit to her stunning garden party dress, we can’t decide which look was our favorite. What do you guys think?

Kate first arrived in Warsaw looking fabulous in an Alexander McQueen skirt suit. The all-white outfit featured a wrap-front peplum blazer with a plunging neckline and a matching pleated midi skirt. Kate topped her look off with a pair of nude suede pumps. We loved this classic set on Kate, it fit her like a glove.

Later on that same day, Kate swapped her skirt suit for a fancier look and we are obsessed. She donned a satin pearly white dress with black trim and a plunging v-neckline. The dress was cinched in at the waist with a black floral belt and the skirt of the dress featured asymmetrical pleats. She topped her look off with a ton of jewels and accessories, which was so unlike Kate. She added a silver necklace with huge pearls hanging down and matching pearl earrings. A black clutch and her go-to Gianvito Rossi pumps completed this stunning look.

We love all of Kate’s gorgeous outfits from Poland so far, and if this is just the beginning, we can’t wait to see what else she wears! What did you guys think of Kate’s outfits in Poland?