Did Kate Middleton Just Start A New Hair Trend With Her Latest Cut? See Her ‘Kob’

We have all heard of the bob, and now the long bob, or the lob, is all over Hollywood. But trendsetting Kate Middleton may have just started a new trend — the ‘kob.’

It’s kind of like ‘The Rachel’ from Friends. Now, we have The Kate. Kate Middleton showed off her super cute and short haircut at Wimbledon on July 3. Since it seems like everything Kate wears immediately sells out, it makes sense that after she gets a haircut, people would be flocking to the salon to copy her style. Fans have already dubbed Kate’s bob a “kob” — though I’m not sure your hairstylist would know what that means without context! We love her shoulder-length hair makeover, and it definitely has us interested in getting a ‘kob’ for summer!

Kate is a mom of two, and a shorter hairstyle will probably aid her in getting ready in the morning. Shorter hair means less styling time, for sure! But this is not a “mom” cut by any means! She looks so sophisticated and chic — it’s actually a classic style and length. She’s also styled it perfectly, with soft waves and ends that are just slightly rounded. It’s pretty and effortless.

To get her look, use a volumizing spray on damp hair. Next, use a heat protectant spray. Blow dry hair with a round brush to get a sleek look. Then, use a 1.5″ curling iron and start about three inches down from the scalp. Curl away from the face. When you’re finished, use a hairspray to keep your style in place! Try not to touch your hair as the oil in your hands can lead your style to fall flat.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kate Middleton’s bob haircut?