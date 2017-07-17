Justin Bieber’s Tour Openers: See Who’s Warming Up The Crowd For His American Dates

Justin Bieber’s summer U.S. tour dates are right around the corner, and today, July 17, his opening acts were finally announced. If you’re going to any of his shows, here’s who you’ll get to see before The Biebs takes the stadium stage!

Justin Bieber, 23, has announced that Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix and Vic Mensa will be opening for him on select tour dates! Vic Mensa will open on all nine dates, while Migos will support JB on five of them. Kehlani and Martin Garrix will be a part of the show for just two dates, so consider yourself lucky if you’re going to one of those!

“I’m excited to kick off the US stadium leg of this tour with the support of T-Mobile,” Justin said in a release of his tour. “I’m looking forward to bringing an amazing show to the fans, bigger and better than ever.” Can’t wait!

Check out The Biebs’ upcoming North American tour dates, and who’s opening for which show:

Date City Venue Support Acts July 29, 2017 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium Migos, Vic Mensa August 5, 2017 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium Kehlani, Vic Mensa August 12, 2017 Denver, CO Sports Authority Field at Mile High Kehlani, Vic Mensa August 18, 2017 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium Martin Garrix, Vic Mensa August 23, 2017 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium Migos, Vic Mensa August 24, 2017 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium Migos, Vic Mensa August 29, 2017 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium Migos, Vic Mensa September 5, 2017 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Martin Garrix, Vic Mensa September 6, 2017 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre Migos, Vic Mensa

You can grab tix here!

