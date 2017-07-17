Julianne Hough’s Wedding Band — See Her Stunning New Ring From Brooks Laich

It’s official, Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich tied the knot & they showed off their gorgeous wedding bands on the way to their honeymoon. We love Julianne’s new wedding band — do you guys?

We are so happy for Julianne Hough, 28, and Brooks Laich, who officially tied the knot on July 8th. Their wedding ceremony in Idaho was absolutely stunning and we loved everything about it, but what truly stole the show was their wedding bands. The lovebirds jetted off to their tropical honeymoon, but not before they posted a pic of their new wedding bands and they’re gorgeous. What do you guys think of Julianne’s new bling?

Ever since Julianne posted the first photo of her engagement ring, we started freaking out because her ring was absolutely massive. The stunning ring was created by jeweler to the stars, Lorraine Schwartz, and is over five carats. Even Julianne was freaking out about her ring when she posted to her website, “The ring itself makes me feel very feminine and takes my breath away every time I look down, which I can’t stop doing, by the way. When it comes to taking it off, forget it. I’ll even wake up in the middle of the night to make sure it’s still there! I never thought I’d be the girl sticking her hand out to her friends and screaming in unison but here I am, shrieking all over Los Angeles.”

So, the fact that Julianne now has a second ring to go with her huge rock, is even more amazing. Her wedding band is fitted to her engagement ring and falls just beneath it to give a layered look, but it isn’t stacked, which is a refreshing twist. “It is an oval shape diamond set in 18kt rose gold with micro pave set diamonds on the sides of the band. The oval diamond appears to be app 7-8 cts. The diamond looks like a fine quality stone. The diamond band is the same style as the engagement ring setting. If the stone is an F VS2 quality, the ring could run upwards of $550,000,” celeb jeweler Shari Fabrikant of Robert Fabrikant Inc. in NYC told us.

What do you guys think of Julianne’s flawless new wedding band — do you love it as much as we do?