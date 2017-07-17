Julianne Hough’s Insane Bikini Body — Exactly How To Get Her Sexy 6 Pack

Julianne Hough may have the most perfect body in the world! This girl is basically pure muscle and now, we’re breaking down what she eats and how she works out for that incredible body!

Julianne Hough showed off her SUPER toned and tight stomach while on a tropical Honeymoon with her new hubby Brooks Laich. In the Instagram photo, which she posted on July 17, she looks relaxed, sitting in a tree swing and gazing at the water. We can’t even look at the view because we are looking at her body! The professional dancer is serious GOALS, so we’re breaking down how she keeps that body in tip top shape!

WHAT SHE EATS: She usually starts her day with a smoothie or oatmeal. The newlywed just wrote about this wedding-inspired smoothie on her website — it will make you glow! “Something Blue Smoothie: This delicious wedding-inspired smoothie is a nutrition-packed breakfast that is low in sugar, high in protein, and a great source of healthy fats and fiber. We can also sneak in some leafy greens that provide vitamins A, C, E and K, folic acid, chlorophyll, calcium, potassium, magnesium, and more.”

“Ingredients:

• 1½ cups unsweetened almond milk

• 1 handful baby spinach

• 1/2 cup frozen blueberries

• 1 scoop/packet of collagen peptides or 1 scoop good-quality vanilla protein powder

• 2 tbsp almond butter (no sugar added)

• 1 tbsp flaxseed

• 1 tbsp chia seed

• 1 tsp cinnamon

Optional: If you need it a little sweeter, add a small drop of liquid stevia or add in a little more of the frozen blueberries.”

Julianne also loves to splurge, but tries to make healthy versions of her favorite items. “Pizza is definitely one of my favorite food groups. What’s that? You don’t think pizza is a food group? Well, let’s just agree to disagree,” she wrote on her blog. Instead of a traditional crust, she uses cauliflower crust so she can indulge without all the guilt!

JULIANNE’S AB WORKOUT: On her blog, Julianne answered a fan question about her favorite ab exercise: “I love them all! I find that mixing up my moves is what’s most effective. I like to lay on a box during leg raises, so I can really use my lower abs with each movement. I also love standing exercises for abs where I can really isolate my torso. I sometimes add hand weights to these moves in order to work my obliques too. Both are effective!” She continues in another post: “It’s not only about the exercise you do but also what you put in your body. Eating clean and getting proper hydration is an essential part to achieving a tight tummy. Smart nutritional habits plus strengthening moves, as my trainer from Body By Simone, Erica Hood, suggests, equals a strong, healthy core!”

Erica’s ab workout: “The first and most important tip toward your flatter tummy is healthy eating. In addition to that, you want to make sure you are doing quality not quantity abdominal exercises. It doesn’t matter how many reps you can do, but that you execute proper form and really engage the core muscles to their max potential. Be sure to also switch up your exercises making sure to hit upper abs, lower abs and obliques. One that I like that hits all 3 zones is bicycle crunches! Try them at a slow tempo for 25 reps, then speed it up for 50 reps.”

OUTDOOR WORKOUTS PERFECT FOR SUMMER: Julianne loves hiking outside with her man and her two adorable dogs. She also shared this beach body workout on her site:

“Sand Workout Challenge

Go to the dry, soft part of the sand furthest from the water.

• 1 minute of lunges

• 1 minute of high knees

• 1 minute of lunges

• 1 minute of jumping jacks

Repeat this set three times, resting for 30 seconds between sets.”

Of course, Julianne has her own line of workout wear, and a cute outfit makes everything better. She’s collaborated with MPG Sport for the ultimate athleisure line. “MPG has established strong roots in the dance and performance community and I love the fact that their designs are fashionable and use the latest state-of-the-art fabrications. I gravitate towards pieces that are versatile enough to easily transition from active to ready-to-wear, so this brand is a perfect match for me,” Julianne has said.

