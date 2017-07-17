Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich’s Tropical Honeymoon Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Julianne Hough just raised the bar on ‘relationship goals.’ After the ‘DWTS’ judge tied the knot, she and new hubby Brooks Laich went on a romantic honeymoon and the pictures are gorgeous!

Idaho is nice, but for their honeymoon, Julianne Hough, 28, and Brooks Laich, 34, decided to go a place with more sand and sun. After tying the knot near Coeur d’Alene, the newlyweds packed their bags for a tropical holiday. Their trip began on July 15, when the Dancing With The Stars judge reposted her NHL hubby’s Instagram post. “We’re gone,” Julianne said, showing a snap of their passports while tagging it #honeymoon. They certainly weren’t flying to Brooks’ native land of Canada, as her next picture was of the former Toronto Maple Leafs player on a picturesque beach.

“And so it begins…” Julianne wrote. What began was a ton of romance and fun, according to Brooks and Julianne’s photos. Seriously, they were setting all kinds of honeymoon goals. Brooks took one of the sweetest pictures ever. As Julianne posed near the crashing waves, Brooks took a snap of her – through his wedding ring. “I see you, Mrs. Laich,” he wrote. How incredibly romantic! Julianne got a chance to get a sexy shot of her own, as she took a shirtless photo of Brooks as he leaned against some beachside rocks.

The Houghs/Laichs cranked up the “Instagram envy” by posting a few shots from their brunch, their love for each other clearly visible. In a later snap, Brooks certainly was enjoying the “scenery.” As he relaxed in a hammock, he took a picture of his wife – wearing a beautiful bikini – as she sat in a swing hanging from a tree branch. “That view though…” Brooks wrote, and it’s clear he wasn’t talking about the beach. “We might never leave.”

It’s obvious that Julianne’s heart will never “leave” Brooks, either. The dancer claims her world was “turned around” the moment she met her future-husband, and she instantly knew that he was the one for her. Even during their wedding, their love was undeniable. “I’ve never seen a man look at a woman like that when they said ‘I Do,’” Julianne’s BFF and bridesmaid, Nina Dobrev, 28, said about their ceremony. Wow. It sounds like these two could have vacationed in Nome, Alaska and it would have been just as hot as their tropical getaway.

What do you think about Julianne and Brooks’ honeymoon pictures, HollywoodLifers?