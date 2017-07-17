‘L&HH’s Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J: 1st Pic Of Her New Mystery Man Revealed

Look away, Stevie J! Joseline Hernandez has been turning up to the fullest while in Miami, packing on PDA with a hunky mystery man in a pool. Now, the first photo of her new rumored love interest has been revealed! So, is this the stud muffin she was licking?!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, never lost her groove! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was seen cozying up to a studly mystery man on July 15, seductively licking his ear while they splashed around in a pool. Fans nearly lost their minds over the viral video, since it clearly wasn’t her baby daddy Stevie J, 45, that she was getting hot and heavy with. Now, the first photo of her rumored beau has been revealed, courtesy of HollywoodUnlocked. His identity still remains a mystery and there’s also a chance that he’s not the same heart-throb from the sizzling PDA-filled clip with Joseline in Miami.

It looks like there is major tension brewing between the former flames, since Stevie demanded to see his daughter, Bonnie Bella, via social media. The L&HH star claimed that Joseline wasn’t allowing him to visit her, so he vented his frustrations on July 5. “Gonna go hard for mine until she’s back in my arms,” his caption read, alongside a photo of a T-shirt reading “Free Bonnie Bella.” Even though they’ve faced their fair share of issues, hopefully they’ll find a way to work something out for the sake of their little girl. Joseline and Stevie are both trying to move on after their rumored split!

The Puerto Rican Princess was living it up to the fullest while vacationing with her alleged love interest, proving that no one is going to dull her shine! Meanwhile, Stevie was seen at the celeb hotspot Catch LA over the weekend, surrounded by beautiful women. All their drama is still playing out during season six of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and fans will finally get to see Joseline’s side of the story on the highly anticipated Reunion: Part 2 special.

