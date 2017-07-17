Jordan Peele & Chelsea Peretti Welcome Their Baby Boy: Meet Their First Child Together

He’s here! ‘Key & Peele’ star Jordan Peele and his wife Chelsea Peretti welcomed a wonderful baby boy on July 1. Find out more about the couple’s first child here!

Jordan Peele, 38, is feeling the love after his wife Chelsea Peretti, 39, gave birth to the couple’s first child on July 1, 2017, according to E! News. They named their new precious baby boy Beaumont Gino Peele and we couldn’t be happier for the comedians! Chelsea first took to Instagram to announce the pregnancy by showing off a photo of her baby bump in a gray T-shirt while posing at The Broad Museum back in Feb. 2017. The comedic actress made a joke about singer Beyonce’s own pregnancy announcement since it happened around the same time as hers and captioned the photo, “Beyonce Schmonce.” Check out some of the cutest moments between Jordan and Chelsea here!

The funny duo got engaged in Nov. 2015 after dating for three years and eloped less than a year later in Apr. 2016 with their puppy serving as the only witness. Chelsea’s been vocal about her opinions on being pregnant and even commented on body shamers via her Twitter. She was so displeased with the experience of her body being called out that she revealed that she may wear a costume to her baby shower to avoid any more scrutiny. Despite the negative situations that happened during the pregnancy, the new parents are thrilled with their new bundle of joy!

In addition to the happiness from their growing family, Chelsea and Jordan are happy with their successful careers. Jordan just directed his first feature film, Get It Out, which was released in Feb. 2017 and debuted at number one at the box office. Chelsea’s been enjoying her time playing the role of Gina Linetti on Fox’s detective/police comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine since 2013.

