Jessica Alba Is Pregnant! Actress & Husband Cash Warren Expecting Baby No. 3

Jessica Alba, 36, and her husband Cash Warren have two precious little girls, but it looks like they wanted to add one more cute kid to their brood! The couple announced on July 17 they are expecting baby No. 3! We could not be more excited for the happy couple when we saw Jessica, along with her daughters Honor Marie, 9, and Haven Garner, 5, proudly revealing the news in an epic Instagram video. Click here to see pics of Jessica.

“@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏,” Jessica captioned a clip of her and her daughters each holding up a balloon. Honor held 1, Haven held 2, Jessica held 3 while pointing her growing baby bump! So freaking cute! We can’t wait to see if Jessica and the business entrepreneur add another little girl or add a bouncing baby boy to their fam!

We grew a little suspicious there might be another baby on the way when Jessica was seen showing off her belly while paddle boarding on a recent family trip to Hawaii. Even though she was wearing a sheer white maxi dress over a bikini (complemented by an awesome fedora) a little bump was showing! An eyewitness contributed more evidence to support the theory by telling E! News Jessica didn’t drink a drop of alcohol while lounging on the beach with her husband of nine years.

Jessica had previously been the subject of pregnancy rumors in 2012, but she shrugged them off during an Access Hollywood interview where she said her business, Honest Company, was her “third baby.” “I’m happy with my two girls… Down the road in five or 10 years, who knows, but for right now, I’m good,” she said. Well look whose changed their mind!

