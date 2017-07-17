Jessica Alba Is Pregnant! Actress & Husband Cash Warren Expecting Baby No. 3

And baby makes… five! Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren announced on July 17 they are expecting their third bundle of joy and the adorable reveal is just too cute!

Jessica Alba, 36, and her husband Cash Warren have two precious little girls, but it looks like they wanted to add one more cute kid to their brood! The couple announced on July 17 they are expecting baby No. 3! We could not be more excited for the happy couple when we saw Jessica, along with her daughters Honor Marie, 9, and Haven Garner, 5, proudly revealing the news in an epic Instagram video.

“@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏,” Jessica captioned a clip of her and her daughters each holding up a balloon. Honor held 1, Haven held 2, Jessica held 3 while pointing her growing baby bump! So freaking cute! We can’t wait to see if Jessica and the business entrepreneur have another little girl or add a bouncing baby boy to their fam!

