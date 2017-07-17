Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Infatuated On Date Night: He Was ‘Nibbling Her Neck’

Jeremy Meeks and Topshop heiress, Chloe Green packed on the PDA, once again, during a romantic dinner date, July 15! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that new couple were all over each other, with Jeremy whispering in her ear!

Jeremy Meeks, 33, and Chloe Green, 26, just can’t stay away from each other! They continued to flaunt their new relationship while on a dinner date at Catch LA over the weekend. “Jeremy strolled into Catch hand in hand with Chloe, and they were completely smitten with each other,” a restaurant source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “The two were so much in their own world that they didn’t realize the chaos around them. He was whispering in her ear and nibbling on her neck at their table and she loved it.”

The pair dined on a Catch roll, truffle sashimi and more, our insider says, and “people were excited to see them, but a bodyguard kept any fans at bay.” Just before their dinner date, Jeremy and Chloe hit The Grove for a little shopping spree. They even stopped by her Topshop store during their PDA-filled day out. And, they shared sweet kisses and held hands while shopping. Awe!

Chloe and Jeremy have been inseparable ever since going public with their romance in the beginning of July; while Jeremy was still married. They were most recently spotted out on yet another dinner date in LA, July 16. The pair dressed in all black for their romantic night out, and you know they weren’t shy about their PDA.

Jeremy and Chloe were first spotted together just a few weeks ago, while on a yacht in Turkey. Photos of the pair kissing during their trip, made their way around the internet, which eventually led to the quick demise of his marriage to Melissa Meeks, 38. After she publicly admitted that she planned to file for divorce, Jeremy beat her to the punch and filed for legal separation on Monday, July 10. The exes were married for eight years. Jeremy filed irreconcilable differences and requested that he and Melissa share custody of their child Jeremy Jr., 7. Melissa also has a child from another relationship, her 11-year-old son, Robert.

