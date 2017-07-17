Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Are Married: See Sweet First Kiss From Wedding In Gorgeous Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Kate Mara and Jamie Bell! The happy couple posted an adorable photo of themselves sharing their first kiss as husband and wife, and we’re melting.

“Nuptials,” Kate Mara, 34, wrote on Instagram on July 17, captioning a stunning photo of her and Jamie Bell, 31, sharing a kiss at their wedding over the July 15 weekend. The Billy Elliot actor also posted the photo on Twitter, writing: “Me & Mrs B.” Aww!!

Kate and Jamie got engaged in January after two years of dating, and her diamond engagement ring had us gasping. It’s hard to tell exactly what Kate wore to her wedding, but it looks like she opted to wear her hair down. We can tell she looked beautiful either way. Congrats, you two!

Check out the lovely first wedding photo below:

Me & Mrs B pic.twitter.com/Z5nMq91h6w — Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) July 17, 2017

Kate actually admitted that she wasn’t too keen on wedding planning when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June. “I don’t love planning,” the House of Cards actress confessed. “I like planning in my life in general, but wedding planning, I’m just not that interested. Like, ‘What kind of spoon do you want on the table?’ I’m just so uninterested, but Jamie is very interested.” Hmm, we’d love to know exactly what Jamie pulled off — hopefully we’ll have more pics soon!

“I will say, ‘I don’t care’, and he will immediately give a response of exactly the color and the shape,” Kate added in the interview, jokingly calling Jamie “the bride.” Love it.

Anyway, we’re sure it was a star-studded event (Kate’s sister Rooney Mara was undoubtedly in attendance) and we’ll keep you posted as we learn more!

