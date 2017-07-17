First comes ‘Paradise,’ then come marriage, then comes a baby in a baby carriage! Jade Roper just celebrated being a mommy-to-be with a fairytale baby shower surrounded by her closest Bachelor Nation BFFs!

Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper‘s unborn baby girl is already so loved by the Bachelor Nation! In a stunning, whimsical baby shower, a very pregnant Jade, 30, celebrated her last few months of pregnancy surrounded by many of the women from previous Bachelor seasons, including Becca Tilley, Ashley Icaconetti, and The Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise producer Elan Gale. Wearing a lavender dress that showed off her growing bump and a gorgeous floral headpiece, Jade posed with her girlfriends in front of a powder pink wall that read ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun.’ The girly-themed shower, organized by Be Inspired PR and Chic Celebrations included a sit-down lunch, a custom champagne “poptail bar,” (stealing that idea!) and absolutely stunning floral arrangements which featured ranunculus, peonies, dahlias, garden roses, according to People.

There was so much love surrounding the gorgeous mommy-to-be! Ashley I. took to Instagram to gush over the glowing Jade, “Jade is my first friend to ever be pregnant. I’m in total awe of this woman. She gets more beautiful inside and out everyday. #babyjanner.” Kristina Schulman also shared a stunning photo gallery of the two women, writing, “Got together with some incredible women (+ one incredible man) today to celebrate arrival of baby Tolbert.” The “one incredible man” Kristina referred to was the one and only Elan Gale, who shared the most incredible post of the day on Insta, that will give your goosebumps, goosebumps!

“There is no greater joy in my line of work than moments like this: Jade, a wonderful friend I met a few years ago. And Tanner, and wonderful little feller I met not long after, met on a little beach in Mexico and fell in love and got married and have worked hard together to create a beautiful and exciting and loving life for themselves,” he wrote in the heartfelt post, which included a photo of him kissing Jade’s big tummy in front of the pink backdrop. Jade met her hubby Tanner while filming Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 in 2015. The couple were married in January 2016 and announced they were expecting their first child together in March 2017. #BabyJanner is expected to arrive in September! We’re so excited for the first-time parents!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Jade’s girly-themed baby shower?! Let us know!