Tyrese Fans Freak He’s Leaving ‘Fast & The Furious’ Franchise After Cryptic Instagram: See Pic

First Michelle Rodriguez, and now Tyrese? The actor is in talks to play the lead in the ‘Green Lantern’ reboot, and fans are worried that this means he’ll have to leave ‘Fast and the Furious.’ See why!

Tyrese, 38, has many fans thinking he’s about to exit the Fast and the Furious franchise! It all went down when people started talking about a photo of the Warner lot that Tyrese shared. His use of the hashtag “#GreenLanternMission” led people to believe that he’s locking down the role of John Stewart in the Green Lantern…meaning that he’s thinking about life after the Fast movies.

Tyrese then reposted the pic on July 17, explaining that the photo was old (from 2015) and that “it’s not real until it’s real.” Good point! “Guys relax just a little……… Me sharing the news about me having a chat with Warner is not new news!!! Look at the bottom of the post this happened in Jan!” he wrote on the photo, and when you click through, you can see that the original post is from Jan. 28, 2015, meaning that he’s been in talks to take on the new role for more than two years now.

Still, fans are speculating that Tyrese’s time in the popular franchise might be coming to a close. “Tyrese knows the end is near for Fast and Furious so he’s trying jump on the superhero wave lol,” one fan tweeted. Well, nothing lasts forever!

Check out Tyrese’s Instagram post below:

Tyrese also spoke about joining Green Latern in a recent interview. “I would love to do it. You know, I had a couple meetings at Warner about it. I just think that they’re still trying to figure out what the move is. I would love to officially confirm, but I can’t,” he told Syfy Wire. We’ll keep you posted!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyrese is going to leave Fast and the Furious? Tell us what you think!