International Champions Cup: How To Watch The Soccer Extravaganza & More Vital Details

Grab your passport because some of the world’s best soccer teams are going global. The International Champions Cup is about to kick off so find out how to watch and all the other need-to-know info!

When is the 2017 International Champions Cup and how can you watch? After a short summer break, 17 of the best soccer clubs in the world are back in action for the International Champions Cup. The ICC, a preseason tournament held every summer since 2013 (per Goal.com), takes place across the globe, as Singapore, China and the United States host the 2017 event that kicks off when A.C. Milan plays Borussia Dortmund in Guangzhou, China. The game between Der BVB and I Rossoneri takes place on July 18 at 7:20 PM (local time), which is 7:20 AM ET. ESPN will be broadcast the games, so fans can watch it online via WatchESPN’s official live streams.

Who are the teams involved in the ICC? Joining Milan and Dortmund in China are Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Lyon, Inter Milan. Bayern Munich and Inter will also play in the Singapore tournament, challenging England’s Premier League champions Chelsea for the title. American fans are in for a treat, as Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, A.S. Roma, and Juventus will play in the United States. A “champion” will be crowned in each location, but since the not everyone plays each other (and some teams play in two different locations) this cup is more of an exhibition than an actual competition.

When are the matches? Per Bleacher Report:

United States

July 19: AS Roma Vs. PSG @ 8 p.m. ET

July 20: Manchester United vs. Manchester City @ 9:30 p.m. ET

July 22: Barcelona vs. Juventus @ 6 p.m. ET

July 22: Tottenham vs. PSG @ 8 p.m. ET

July 23: Real Madrid vs. Manchester United @ 5 p.m. ET

July 25: Tottenham vs. AS Roma, @ 8 p.m. ET

July 26: Barcelona vs. Manchester United @ 7:30 p.m. ET

July 26: PSG vs. Juventus @ 8:30 p.m. ET

July 26: Real Madrid vs. Manchester City @ 11 p.m. ET

July 29: Tottenham vs. Manchester City @ 6 p.m. ET

July 29: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona @ 7:30 p.m. ET

July 30: AS Roma vs. Juventus @ 4 p.m. ET

China

July 18: AC Milan vs. Borussia Dortmund @ 7:20 a.m. ET

July 19: Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal @ 7:20 a.m. ET

July 22: Bayern Munich vs. AC Mil @ 5:35 a.m. ET

July 24: Inter Milan vs. Lyon @ 8:05 a.m. ET

Singapore

July 25: Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich @ 7:35 a.m. ET

July 27: Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan @ 7:35 a.m. ET

July 29: Chelsea vs. Inter Milan @ 7:35 a.m. ET

Will Ronaldo be there? Maybe? Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, will reportedly sit out the ICC due to just playing in the Confederations Cup, according to the Miami Herald. However, sources tell the Herald that despite the rumors that he’ll stay home with his brand new twins, Cristiano will make the July 29 El Clasico Miami. Here’s hoping Ronaldo makes it.

Are you excited for the ICC, HollywoodLifers?