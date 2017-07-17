‘The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow is just getting started! HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 18 episode, featuring Damon Wayans Jr. being transformed into a puppet!

“Before I go to sleep, I have this whole routine,” Damon Wayans Jr., 34, says in our exclusive clip. “There’s this thing that I do, a little OCD. What I like to do is clean the entire hotel room, like from top to bottom.” Damon’s life-like puppet mimics what the actor does in his hotel room. From the bucket and cleaner to scrubbing down everything with a sponge, Damon’s puppet is the Mr. Clean of puppets! Damon notes that he uses paper towns and hand sanitizers to wipe down the room, especially the remote control, which he says is the dirtiest thing in the hotel room.

HollywoodLife.com also talked EXCLUSIVELY with the show’s creator, Wilmer Valderrama, 37, about the show. So, can we expect to see anything from his That ’70s Show co-stars or ex Demi Lovato, 24? “Oh, soon!” Wilmer told HollywoodLife.com. “Soon! Oh, yeah! Soon! There was a crazy story that happened — Ashton and Demi that I was going to do on the first season, but I figured let me wait until the next season so I can get them there and maybe the three of us could tell the story. So I think in the second season you work out all the kinks and get to be bigger. So the second season we will go a lot bigger with the show.”

An all-new episode of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow featuring Damon and Anjelah Johnson, 35, airs on Tuesday, July 18 at 10:30/9:30c on Fuse. The series will also feature Joe Jonas, 27, Gina Rodriguez, 32, Lil Jon, 46, Terry Crews, 48, Steve Aoki, 39, Amber Rose, 33, Big Freedia, 39, Amanda Cerny, 26, and Karrueche Tran, 29.

