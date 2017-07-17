Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton & Kids Go On Fun Family Outing To The Chickasaw Cultural Center

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton may not be married yet, but they’re definitely a family! The duo took Gwen’s sons to the Chickasaw Cultural Center in OK for a day of fun and learning, and the pics are too cute!

How freakin’ sweet is this?! Gwen Stefani, 47, and her kids Apollo, 3, Zuma, 8, and Kingston, 11, have been having a ball in Oklahoma with Gwen’s hunky man Blake Shelton, 41, and July 17 was no different! After a weekend of concerts and fishing, they decided it was time to do a little learning. That’s when Blake took the family on a trip to the Chickasaw Cultural Center to learn about Native American life and history! Click through the gallery above for pics of their excursion.

Luckily, Gwen Snapchatted the whole family outing for fans to see. They talked to some Chickasaw elders, read about their history, and posed for photographs. They also enjoyed a cool cave exhibit, during which Blake sweetly held Gwen’s youngest son, Apollo, in his arms. They were even given gifts from the natives, including bracelets for Gwen and a hand-carved knife for Blake! They certainly looked like a big, happy family together.

Both Gwen and her kids have been having a blast hanging out in Blake’s hometown. Before their day at CCC, they went for a helicopter ride, enjoyed an early morning fishing trip on Blake’s boat, and even got to watch him perform at a concert from back stage! It definitely seems like he’s an important part of the family and the kids have embraced him as a step-dad, even before the duo is married or even engaged. We can’t wait until they make it official!

