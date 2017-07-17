‘Game Of Thrones’: Clear Out Jon Snow & Euron Greyjoy, The Women Rule On Season 7

If there was ever a vote of confidence in feminine smarts, then George R.R. Martin has given it without question to the female sex in ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7. Bye bye to Ramsey, Stannis, Ned, Robb, Tywin and Walder. Hello to Arya, Sansa, Daenerys, Lyanna and Cersei! Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Those silly testosterone-addled men in the world of Westeros. They just keep letting their huge egos, their naïveté, their emotional bravado, their addiction to magical priestesses and their cruelty get in the way of making far-sighted strategic decisions and plans. Like lambs to the slaughter, they just keep getting led to their deaths by the far more cunning and far-sighted women in the world of Game Of Thrones. Cersei did in drunkard husband Robert Baratheon, unsophisticated Ned Stark, the troublesome High Sparrow, ferocious foe Prince Oberyn, former lover Lancel Lannister, star knight Loras Tyrell and every last bastard child of Robert’s that she could lay her hands on.

Stannis was swiftly dispensed with by Brienne, while Red Priestess Melisandre‘s lethal ghost baby assassinated his younger brother Renly. Sansa plotted a painful, gruesome death for her sadistic husband Ramsay Bolton at the jaws of his own dogs. Daenerys terrorized the Meereen nobles by inviting her dragons to burn one alive and then dine. She wins the loyalty of the Dothraki horde by burning all of their Khals to death and punishes Meereen slave owners by nailing 163 of them to crosses.

You catch my drift here. The Game Of Thrones women dish up death even better than any of their ruthless men. But, undoubtedly the queen of clever strategic killing is young Arya Stark. First, she offs two of Walder Frey‘s favorite sons and cooks them into a meat pie for his dinner before slitting Walder’s horrified throat. Then, she impersonates the old viper brilliantly, invites the entire clan of adult male Freys to dinner and murders them en masse with poisoned wine, in revenge for the vicious Red Wedding massacre. Robb, Catelyn, House Stark and The North are avenged, just like that. The winter came for House Frey. Now, she’s on the road to King’s Landing with Cersei in her crosshairs.

I challenge you to give me any men left standing in Westeros who can compete with these women. Jon Snow is smarter or shall we say, warier than his “dad,” Ned, but he almost lost the battle against Ramsay because he didn’t have a strategic battle plan. And whatever plan he did have was thrown out the moment that his younger brother Rickon was shoved out onto the battlefield as bait. Sansa said it best: She begs her brother to be “smarter” than Ned and Robb. She points out that they naively made “stupid mistakes,” which they did, and they “lost their heads for it.” She points out that it was her key decision to ask Petyr Baelish to bring the Vale army to Jon’s battle against Ramsay Bolton, that saved his ass. And she’s right. Jon has heart, he has more smarts than his dad, but he’s still not playing on the same field as Cersei, who wants his head.

Yes, there are cunning male brains left in Westeros — namely Petyr, Tyrion Lannister and Varys, Master of Whisperers. They are definitely in for the long game. Possibly such long games that we don’t have a clue about their true plans yet, though I suspect that Petyr’s include sitting on the Iron Throne himself. I’m not ruling out the possibility that one of these three male contenders, or as a very long shot, Jon Snow, could yet ascend to the throne. But for now, the two women who want it the most — Cersei and Daenerys — have proven beyond all doubt that they have the right stuff in the wicked world of Westeros.

The biggest question mark is: will Arya outsmart them all, with all that she has learned serving the Many-Faced God in the House of Black and White? Does she want to sit on The Iron Throne or only be the ultimate decider and enforcer?

In any case, it's the women who rule Season 7.