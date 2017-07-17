Is that you, Nymeria? The preview of the July 23 episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ teases the long-awaited reunion of Arya Stark and her beloved direwolf, Nymeria. Watch now and freak out!

From the looks of the episode 2 preview, it appears Arya will cross paths with her long-lost direwolf, Nymeria, for the first time since season 1! Arya forced Nymeria to run away in season 1 after the direwolf attacked Joffrey. Their goodbye was absolutely heartbreaking. Fearing for the direwolf’s life, Arya made sure Nymeria was safely out of sight when Cersei ordered the direwolf’s execution. However, Sansa’s beloved direwolf, Lady, was killed in Nymeria’s place.

Nymeria’s presence on the show is a huge deal. Jon Snow’s Ghost is the only other living Stark direwolf on the show. Bran’s direwolf, Summer, was killed by wights in season 6. But is this reunion too good to be true? Could Arya just be dreaming of Nymeria? Westeros is a big place, so the chances of these two running into each other are slim. We have so many questions.

The rest of the preview focuses on Daenerys Targaryen. Jon Snow is told that the “Targaryen can’t be trusted.” Has Jon Snow received word from Sam about the dragonglass at Dragonstone? Sounds like it! Cersei says the “Mad King’s daughter will destroy the realm.” Daenerys is surrounded by all of her supporters at Dragonstone, and Yara says it’s time to strike King’s Landing while the iron is hot. They’ve got a massive army and three dragons, so why not? Watch out, Cersei.

There’s a brief glimpse of Yara and Ellaria making out and Littlefinger being strangled by someone. Has Sansa finally had enough of him? Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

