Fifth Harmony Still ‘Can’t Forgive’ Camila Cabello For Band Betrayal: Source Reveals

There’s no love lost between Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the band has zero plans to ever reunite with Camila, especially after the way she handled leaving the group.

Camila Cabello, 20, shouldn’t wait around for a call from her former bandmates, Fifth Harmony [not that she is]. Dinah Jane, 20, Lauren Jauregui, 21, Normani Kordei, 21, and Ally Brooke, 24, are still feeling uneasy toward the now solo singer, who left the group in Dec. 2016. “Camila left the girls high and dry after they all worked hard to make the group such a success,” a source close to Fifth Harmony tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When Camila decided to leave, the group was successful; so, they would of been happy to let Camila pursue a solo career, while still doing Fifth Harmony. But, things obviously didn’t work out that way. The girls think Camila left the wrong way and they can‘t forgive her for that.” Ugh.

No one truly knows what exactly happened between the group and Camila, leading up to her official exit. The group appeared to be solid, on the outside, but there was clearly more to the story. Ever since Camila’s departure, there’s been rumors of a nasty feud between her and the group brewing. The only insight into their split was when 5H accused Camila of quitting the group through her reps, as opposed to telling them directly. Camila later denied the accusations, and it’s been a back-and-forth of subtle disses ever since [see paragraph 4].

Although it’s been about seven months since the 5H shake-up, the remaining members are still feeling sour toward Camila. However, they’re set on the future. “How it all went down, is something they are having a very difficult time forgetting,” the source said. “And, they don’t ever plan to reunite with Camila. They only want to move forward and not look back at all of the drama.” Speaking of moving forward, 5H has their third studio album on the way; and, their first without the powerhouse singer.

And, they’re not the only ones who are moving on. Camila reportedly cut ties with the group on social media when she apparently unfollowed the group, as well as its individual members on Twitter, July 17. While Camila and 5H have yet to address the reports, it was actually a fan who pointed out the Twitter bombshell. When the fan went to Camila’s account and searched who she was following, 5H, Dinah, Ally, Normani and Lauren were nowhere to be found — a clear indication that Camila may have hit the unfollow button five times over.

IF Camila unfollowed the group, she may have had a motive. Just days before her alleged unfollow spree, 5H threw some subtle shade at their former band member in a candid interview. “Let’s just say we’re in a better place now — there are no secrets in this circle,” Dinah told Billboard. “You can’t change people,” Ally explained, while Normani added, “I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates and human beings.” The group, who said that they’ve “never been happier,” also admitted that the fifth member of their group is now their fans.

