Drake & His Dad Mock ‘The Most Interesting Man In The World’ In Hilarious New Whisky Ad

When we think of whiskey, our minds tend to go towards country music stars instead of rappers. Drake is out to change all that with his Virginia Black Whiskey brand! The 30-year-old liquor mogul in the making is getting the word out about his brand of booze in two hilarious ads. Featuring his dad Dennis Graham, the two do a spoof on Dos Equis beer’s “The Most Interesting Man in the World” ad campaign. Standing in front of a roaring fire and wearing a dapper black turtleneck and jacket, the singer asks “Would you like to know who’s not interested in the Most Interesting Man in the World? The realest dude ever.”

He looks over and his dad is holding a glass of whiskey while wearing a fly tan suit and a brown hat. “First date? You know we’re going dutch,” he says. A shot of the bottle with a glass featuring a single large ice cube and the beverage inside it flash on the screen and Dennis can he heard saying, “One sip and woooooo.” HA!

In another hilarious short, Drizzy asks the same question again. The camera pans to Dennis who asks,”What’s under my do-rag? Another do-rag.” The hilarious catchphrase comes back again, with his pops’ voice saying “Virginia Black. One sip and wooooo.” Okay, we definitely want to try the stuff now if just one sip will make you feel like that!

Whiskey is totally THE most popular sipping liquor these days with bars across the country completely devoted to the stuff. Expensive high-end brands have made the booze into a luxury drink, and Drake is one of the first rappers to get in on the whiskey train with his brand that launched in 2016.

Already he’s getting props from other hip hop stars who have made bank off of becoming liquor lords. Diddy, 47, has a fortune from his Ciroq premium vodka and just snapped up American luxury tequila brand DeLeon with his partner Diageo PLC. He gave a shoutout to Drizzy for joining the game via his Instagram, regramming Drake’s ad with the caption “Congrats to @champagnepapi on the supreme tasting VIRGINIA BLACK!!!! We’re not just buying out the bar no more!!!!! We’re gonna own our own product that represents us and our culture!!!! Another man of color owning their own is big for all of us!!!” Yes, Diddy really is a fan of exclamation points, yet it’s sweet how excited he is to see another hip hop artist becoming a liquor business mogul.

