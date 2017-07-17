‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel’s Tense Date With Dean’s Family & A Bombshell Ending

And, then there were 4! We’re breaking down the hometown dates episode of ‘The Bachelorette’! Some men even dropped the ‘L’ word! Get ready for tears, dark family pasts and more!

The hometown dates are finally here! This week, Rachel had to make her toughest decision yet; to narrow it down to just three men. As you know, we had Eric, Bryan, Peter and Dean left, fighting for Rachel’s heart. And, this week, she sent home… Dean! After four extremely different and eventful hometown visits, the “L” word was thrown around, old family rifts were resurrected, a mother joked that she was going to “kill” Rachel, and SO much more! Let’s talk, hometown dates.

Eric — So, Rachel went to Eric’s hometown of Baltimore. She met his best friends and they played basketball. Then, Rachel met the family and it went very well. But, his hometown was slightly uneventful; the chemistry was there, but, there was something missing with Eric. And, Eric was the only contestant who didn’t bring up the word “love” to Rachel at this point in the game. Next!

Bryan — Next up, Bryan! Rachel traveled to Miami to meet his family, but not after he showed her around town first. He took her everywhere — they danced, ate traditional food and played games; and Rachel was completely smitten with him. So, who did Rachel meet? — Bryan’s father, Joe, mother, Olga, and few other family members. And, as you may know, Bryan is very close with this mother. There was a lot of pressure on Rachel, because Bryan’s last girlfriend didn’t get along with his mother. During the visit, he told his mother that Rachel was “the one.” When it was finally time for Olga to chat with Rachel, she said that she wanted to see Bryan happy, and if not, she joked with Rachel that she would “kill” her. Yes, that happened. Olga also refers to Bryan as the love of her life. But, Olga ended up liking Rachel. AND, Bryan told Rachel he loved her! Although Rachel didn’t say it back, you could tell that she felt very good about Bryan’s confession.

Peter — And, now it’s FINALLY time for Peter. Rachel traveled to Wisconsin to meet Peter’s family. At this point, Rachel and Peter haven’t seen each other since their one on one in Geneva. And, as excited Rachel was, she was nervous that he’s not ready for a long term commitment. Remember, last week, when he said that if he wasn’t ready for a proposal, he wasn’t going to get down on one knee. The day started off with Peter taking Rachel to the farmers market. Then, they hung out with his friends, where Peter told his guy friends in private that he was really nervous of the unknown with Rachel. Then, Rachel went to meet Peter’s family — his mother Lynn, father Gary, brother David, his wife Brooke and their two small children. Things went so well, but Rachel’s hesitation was still there. Bottom line, she doesn’t want a boyfriend after this; she wants a husband. Lynn told her that Peter is emotionally ready for a commitment, but he might not necessarily want to propose right away. Uh oh.

Dean — Although Dean hasn’t seen his father in two years, he and Rachel traveled to his native, Colorado. As you may know, he told Rachel what his family dynamic was like last week… When he was 15-years-old, his mother passed away and it broke up his family. It made him become estranged with his family, especially his father. And, Dean admitted that his father never tried to have a relationship with him after his mother’s death. Rachel was the first girl to ever meet Dean’s entire family under one roof. No pressure. She met, Dean’s father, his brothers Brad and Ross, Brad’s girlfriend Ashley and his sister Skye. Dean’s father practices the religion, Sikhism, which made him choose to live his life in a way that is not similar to a lot of people’s. However, Rachel was very open to embracing a new culture. The entire night was extremely emotional because Dean’s been through so much in his life. What was puzzling was that the entire night was him trying to talk about the past with his father, instead of his night with Rachel. It was just an emotional time. Luckily, they had a sweet moment at the end and Dean told Rachel he was falling in love with her, and she felt the same.

Rose Ceremony — Rachel got extremely choked up at the rose ceremony. She said this was the hardest week of the entire season. Before she even handed out the roses, she gave the “person” she was sending home the longest, emotional apology. And, here we go. First rose, Bryan. But, come on, we knew that. Second rose, Eric. Ok — Now, that was a bit of a shock. When know what you’re thinking — “Is Peter seriously going home?” Calm down, it’s not over just yet. Third rose, Peter. PHEW. But, wait. Dean? — Say it ain’t so? Yes, she sent Dean home. We’re feeling all of the feels right now, especially confusion.

