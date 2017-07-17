Best Blonde Shampoo If You Have Platinum Locks Like Daenerys Targaryen

We’re still reeling over the insane season seven premiere of ‘Game Of Thrones’ on July 16. We loved seeing Daenerys Targaryen’s platinum blonde braids as she started to take over her kingdom — find out how to care for blonde hair below!

I don’t have platinum locks like Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones, but I do have highlights, and keeping my blonde hair bright and not brassy is very important to me. Blonde hair, and especially platinum shades, fade fast and using the right products is key to protecting your color investment. There are a ton of just-for-blondes shampoos and styling products out there — these are some of my favorites.

Kérastase Reflection Touche Chromatique Kit is a new at-home system that keeps hair color perfect in between salon visits. It comes in 4 shades, for all hair colors, including cool blonde, which neutralizes yellow shades in hair. It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-in For Blondes detangles, de-frizzes, hydrates, enhances highlights and so much more. The styling product is a stylist and celeb favorite, and now this new line is just for blondes. Apply on damp hair before drying — this also protects against heat damage. The Amika Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Shampoo and Bust Your Brass Cool Blonde Conditioner is another favorite and works on blonde, silver, and gray hair.

If you’re looking for more budget friendly options, we love the John Frieda Sheer Blonde line. There are a bunch of products like Illuminating Shampoo and Conditioner, plus an In-Shower Lightening Treatment and a Colour Correct Anti-Brass Cleansing Treatment. Another option is the cult-favorite Clairol Professional Shimmer Lights — my colorist recommended I use this once a week to keep my highlights looking fresh and vibrant.

