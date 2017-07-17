Corinne Olympios: New Report Claims Reality Star Allegedly Mixed Alcohol & Rx Drugs On ‘BIP’

Well this could explain a lot. Corrine Olympios doesn’t remember her racy ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ encounter with DeMario Jackson because she allegedly mixed alcohol with prescription drugs.

Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios, 24, has maintained all along that she doesn’t remember her sexual encounter with DeMario Jackson, 30, despite he and other contestants claiming she was lucid and aware of what was going on. A new report claims that she was allegedly under the influence of prescription drugs in addition to the drinks she tipped back with the executive recruiter before letting him orally pleasure her. “Corinne’s condition was exacerbated by the drinking and taking the prescribed medication,” a source tells ET Online.

The insider claims she was never unconscious during filming, but that she was allegedly in a blackout mode due to mixing drugs and alcohol. That would seem to sync with what DeMario and other contestants said, which is that she appeared a little tipsy but was never wholly out of it when she and the former Bachelorette hunk took off to the pool area and got naked. The reality star initially claimed she was a “victim” and didn’t remember anything from that night. However, Warner Brothers did a thorough investigation and went through the video of the incident extensively and determined there was no sexual misconduct that went down.

DeMario had even claimed that she was the aggressor in the situation, coming on to him. A producer who wasn’t even present when the scene went down was the one to file the complaint, which caused a temporary production shut down while the studio investigated the claim that Corinne was too out of it to agree to oral sex. “Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place,” she said in a statement on June 14 after she, DeMario and the other contestants had been sent home from the resort near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where filming had been taking place.

Season four resumed production after the studio determined there was no wrongdoing, and the former Bachelor bad girl has agreed to take part in the show’s reunion episode. Hopefully she’ll be able to elaborate on what went down that fateful night and if she’s remembered anything since then.

