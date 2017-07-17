Comic-Con Giveaway: Your Chance To Win ‘Game Of Thrones’ Swag & More

It’s time for the biggest comic-con of the year: San Diego! In honor of the epic event celebrating all of our fave things, HollywoodLife.com has teamed up with AllPosters.com for a giveaway for one very lucky fangirl!

In need of some new fangirl swag? Don’t worry, HollywoodLife.com has you covered. We’ve partnered with AllPosters.com, the hub for all things fandom, to giveaway (1) massive pack haul featuring items from your favorite television shows and movies. Of course this giveaway is comic-con themed, in honor of San Diego Comic-Con which starts on July 19! HollywoodLife.com will be present at SDCC to provide you with some incredible coverage from all of the biggest panels like The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones and so much more. But first, lets focus on the exciting stuff — like what’s included in our giveaway!

Here’s what we’ve got for you: Wonder Woman cape knee socks, which retail for $14.99. We also have a Wonder Woman logo shirt, you choose the size, which retails at $24.99. But, that’s not all! The prize pack includes a Guardians of the Galaxy Groot backpack ($54.99) and a POP figure of The Walking Dead‘s Daryl with his trusty rocket launcher ($12.99). Last but certainly not least, for the diehard Game of Thrones fan, is a horizontal map of the seven kingdoms. The map is 38 x 26 inches and comes framed so you can put it right up on your wall! It retails at $39.99. In total, one lucky winner will be receiving all of the above fan merch, which totals to approximately $150. So awesome!

This giveaway will run from Monday, July 17 at 12pm ET to Monday, July 24 at 12pm ET. One lucky winner will be chosen at that time, and we will contact them directly via email to notify them and get their t-shirt size. Please note that the chosen winner will have 24 hours to respond from the time they are notified or they forfeit their prize pack and a new winner will be chosen. AllPosters.com is responsible packaging and shipping of all prize materials. Best of luck to all of the excited HollywoodLifers who enter to win this amazing comic-con prize pack!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU entering HollywoodLife.com and AllPosters.com‘s giveaway? Which item are you most excited about? Comment below, let us know!