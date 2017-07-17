Rihanna & Hassan Jameel: Chris Brown Hopes He’s Not ‘Playing Her For A Fool — She Deserves Better’

Ever since those steamy photos of Rihanna and Hassan Jameel surfaced, folks have wondered if the Saudi businessman — who loves gorgeous models — can be trusted. Now, Chris Brown is weighing in on the blossoming romance and we have the EXCLUSIVE details!

What do Drake and Rihanna’s father Ronald Fenty have in common? Neither are liking the Barbadian beauty’s new romance with Middle Eastern billionaire Hassan Jameel! And they’re not alone! Now, RiRi’s most notorious ex to date Chris Brown, 28, is weighing in and let’s just say he’s also skeptical of this relationship. “Chris still cares for Rihanna and keeps up with what she’s doing,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He saw the make out pics and knows about Hassan. Chris doesn’t know what’s going on but he’d be pissed if he was playing her for a fool.” Uh-oh! Check out Rihanna’s hottest pic right here!

Our Breezy insider added that, regardless of where this relationship is headed, Chris is convinced that the “Work” songstress can easily find someone who can outplay the Saudi businessman. “Rih has been through hell and back and she deserves better. All Chris wants is for her to be happy.” Sounds like he’s attempting to take the high road on this one! Drake was a bit more forthright with his opinion of Hassan! “From what Drake’s heard, this guy Hassan is a major player,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com on July 14. “Rihanna doesn’t need that in her life. He suggests that she cut him off and move on before anyone gets hurt.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Chris has voiced his misgivings over Rihanna’s new man. In June, just as those white-hot photos of the pop star and her new billionaire beau making out surfaced, a HollywoodLife.com insider learned EXCLUSIVELY that Chris took the news pretty hard. In fact, he had been considering attempting to win her back before discovering that she was seeing Hassan! So the question is: Are Drake and Chris genuinely concerned about Rih’s new romance or green with envy?!

