Charlamagne Tha God Disses R. Kelly Over ‘Sex Cult’ Rumors — See Heated Message

Tell us how you really feel! Wait…he always does. Charlamagne tha God, 37, clearly heard about the jaw-dropping allegations made against controversial singer R. Kelly, 50. The Breakfast Club host took to social media on July 17, to share his thoughts about the bombshell claims. “I really want to know what is the clinical term for whatever Psychological condition R Kelly has,” he angrily wrote via Twitter. R. Kelly was recently accused of running a sex cult by two parents who are identified as “J.” and “Tim,” according to a shocking July 17 Buzzfeed report. That’s not even the half of it.

J. and Tim are extremely worried about their 21-year-old daughter, who says she’s “fine.” They claim to have not seen their daughter in over a year and she can’t be filed as a missing person, since she’s of legal age. The R&B singer reportedly surrounds himself with women and allegedly gets them to believe he’s helping advance their careers, but instead begins a sexual relationship that requires them to call him “daddy.” The publication’s report claims that at least six women of consensual age have been living at R. Kelly’s homes in Atlanta and Chicago. Three women from his “inner circle” have also agreed with the claims, telling reporter Jim DeRogatis, 52, that R. Kelly has forbidden these alleged women from contacting their families and loved ones.

R. Kelly has even been accused of filming their sexual encounters. “You have to ask for food. You have to ask to go use the bathroom,” Cheryl Mack, his former personal assistant, from 2013 to 2014, claimed during her interview with Jim. “[Kelly] is a master at mind control… He is a puppet master.” The singer also allegedly gives the girls a specific cell phone to use and monitors their social media habits, so they can only stay in communication with him.

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him,” a rep for the R&B singer tells TMZ, denying the shocking claims to the fullest. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such accusations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

