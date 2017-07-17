Julianne Hough, Kourtney Kardashian, & More Stars Reveal Sexy Washboard Abs: Photos

Summertime six-packs! Celebs aren’t afraid to flaunt their toned tummies this summer and we’ve got all of the hottest photos! See Julianne Hough’s honeymoon abs, Kourtney Kardashian’s flat belly, and more pics!

Forget fitness Fridays… We’re starting off our week with the best abs in Hollywood! Celebs have been putting in the work at the gym and it has certainly paid off. And, lucky for us, they’re all about documenting their fitness journeys! Julianne Hough, 28, who is currently on her tropical honeymoon with hubby, Brooks Laich, 34, showed off her rock-hard six-pack on Instagram, July 17. And, we’re officially ready to hit the gym! But, Julianne isn’t the only star who’s in killer shape. Check out Kourtney Kardashian, 38, Bella Hadid, 20, Madison Beer, 18, and more stars’ fit frames in our above gallery!

Celebs, more now than ever, are gravitating toward living healthy lifestyles. Just ask Khloe Kardashian, 33 — The gym-obsessed reality star is all about letting her fans in on her fitness routines. She documents her workouts with either her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26, or her sisters, Kourtney and Kim, 36, on Snapchat almost every day. And, her body transformation is one of the most talked about in Hollywood.

Khloe who’s been known for her curvier Kardashian figure, has even admitted that she used to be referred to as “the fat sister.” However, she turned that negative label into motivation and had the last laugh when she transformed her body. The Good American designer has even admitted that she’s seen drastic results from cutting dairy out of her diet, completely!

Speaking of the Kardashians — Each sister has their own, unique approach to their fitness goals. Khloe has admitted that she trains like an “animal” and eats a lot of small meals every day. Kim, on the other hand, loves the Atkins diet. She’s also been adding up-hill sprints to her workouts, and it’s definitely paying off. As for Kourtney? — She’s always been the “organic” sister; meaning no processed foods, GMOs, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, or anything frozen.

And, can we have a moment for Hailey Baldwin‘s abs? The model, 20, loves to show off her toned tummy on Instagram, and we know why! — Look at that body! Hailey has made it no secret that one of her go-to workouts is boxing. She’s been spotted at Rumble in New York City quite often recently. And, it looks like boxing has made an impact on her already-stunning figure.

HollywoodLifers, tell us your favorite workouts!