Camila Cabello Unfollows Fifth Harmony & Throws Major Shade After New Diss

Camila Cabello just evened the score in her alleged feud with Fifth Harmony! After the band threw shade at their former member, Camila apparently responded! See the photo that has fans going wild!

Two can play that game! It appears as though Camila Cabello, 19, has unfollowed Fifth Harmony, as well as the band’s remaining members — Dinah Jane, 20, Lauren Jauregui, 21, Normani Kordei, 21, and Ally Brooke, 24 — on Twitter! Fans were quick to point out that the now solo artist purged the band from her Twitter account on July 16, with screenshot photos [seen below]. One fan attempted to search through Camila’s following list to discover that 5H’s account and the individual members’ pages were nowhere to be found. Damn. Now it’s really official, huh?

Camila’s apparent unfollow spree came just five days after 5H threw some subtle shade at her in their newest interview. “Let’s just say we’re in a better place now — there are no secrets in this circle,” Dinah told Billboard. “You can’t change people,” Ally Hernandez explained, while Normani Kordei added, “I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates and human beings.” The group, who remains together despite Camila’s departure, is on the brink of their third studio album. And, “in this very moment, we could not be happier,” Ally admitted as 5H prepares for their next record.

The animosity between the group and Camila has been going on ever since she decided to go solo in Dec. 2016. No one truly knows what exactly went on behind the scenes. The group appeared to be happy together, on the outside, but there was clearly more to the story behind closed doors. The only insight into their split was when 5H accused Camila of quitting the group through her reps, as opposed to telling them directly. Camila later denied the accusations, and it’s been a back-and-forth of subtle disses ever since; with their interview and Camila’s alleged Twitter actions serving as the most recent exchange.

Now that the former 5-some is a still-strong 4-some, the group’s four remaining members made a unanimous decision not to change their name. In fact, they now refer to their “fifth member” as their fans. “Fifth Harmony is the name we grew up with and we worked for and it’s our brand,” Lauren explained during an interview with MTV News on June 21. “It’s who we are. It’s our entire moments. It’s what we spent five years on.” Finally, when asked if Camila will ever be replaced, Dinah set the record straight, with the group in full agreement. “The fans named us Fifth Harmony, and now they’re the fifth member,” she declared. And, there you have it!

As for Camila — She appears to be loving the solo-artistry life. The singer dropped her first solo single, titled, “Crying In The Club” on May 18 [six months after exiting the band]. The catchy club song gave us serious Sia vibes, and it’s been sitting on the Billboard top 40 for some time now. And, by the reaction from fans, the solo life seems to suit Camila.

