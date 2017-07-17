Camila Cabello & Fifth Harmony: Why A Reunion Is Not Totally Out Of The Picture Despite Feud

Camila Cabello shockingly stepped away from Fifth Harmony and started a successful solo career but is a reunion with the girls in the future still possible? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details here!

It seems like only yesterday that Camila Cabello, 20, rocked the music world and announced her departure from Fifth Harmony in Dec. 2016 and after the start of a solo career, would the talented singer ever consider reuniting with her former girl group? “There is definitely no love lost between Camilla and the remaining Fifth Harmony girls,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “They feel like she lied to them for ages before finally dumping them. I wouldn’t say they ‘hate’ Camila, that’s a really strong word but they are very hurt. The girls always had each other’s backs, they’ve been on this crazy fame rollercoaster ever since the X Factor days, and they vowed to always be there for each other.” Their tumultuous relationship with each other and failed promises is proof that things aren’t always what they appear to be and the songstress leaving was just as much of a shock to the members of the group as it was to fans. “Camilla splitting like that rocked them to the core, and they were even unsure for a while if they would be able to carry on as a group,” the source continued. “But, as it happens, they actually feel stronger these days than before, and there’s a lot less drama now that Camila is gone.” Wow! Perhaps their split was the best for all parties involved. Check out some of the last pics of Camila with Fifth Harmony here!

When it comes to staying in touch, it seems like only one member still sometimes talks to Camila. “Dinah Jane still occasionally speaks to Camila, via email and text, but the rest of the girls haven’t had any contact-it’s still too raw and painful,” the source described. “The more successful Camila becomes as a solo artist, the less likely it is that the girls will ever reunite, but you can never say never when it comes to the future, if the right gig was offered up.” It looks like not all hope is lost then! We can only wish for an event to come up that none of the girls can refuse.

Fifth Harmony became one of the biggest girl groups of their era after coming in third place on the second season of the The X Factor. Simon Cowell signed them to his label, Syco Records and their two studio albums fell within the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard 200 charts. Since Camila left, the group has been performing under the same name despite now only having four members.

