Bravo’s ‘Weekly Pregame’ is back, and HollywoodLife.com has your EXCLUSIVE first look at this week’s episode! Get exciting previews of at the new episodes of ‘Shahs of Sunset,’ ‘RHONY,’ and more!

Bravo’s new Weekly Pregame show is like the SportsCenter for Bravo shows. Every Monday, host Daryn Carp kicks off the week with a rundown of all the exciting and shocking moments you can expect to see on Bravo in the week ahead. In addition to previews in the show’s “Plays of the Week” segment, you’ll get exclusive Bravoleb interviews in the “Timeout” segment, analysis of big moments in the “Breakdown” segment, and even a forecast of the week’s shadiest moment during “Shadecast.” This week, HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE first look! Here’s what you can you expect.

In the “Plays of the Week,” a Real Housewives of Orange County preview shows Shannon Beador battling the stress and strain in her marriage with feng shui, Reza Farahan and GG Gharachedaghi try to reconcile in this week’s Shahs of Sunset, and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan tries and fails at yoga in a Sweet Home Oklahoma preview. Have you ever seen so many first looks in one show? The Weekly Pregame is coming in clutch for Bravo fans! The “Shadecast” segment features A Night With My Ex preview. During “Pep Talk,” Max Hagley from Below Deck Med offers a pep talk to Adam and Wes.

The Real Housewives of New York preview features Bethenny Frankel confronting Sonja Morgan about her recent behavior. The Weekly Pregame also names RHONY’s Sonja as Potential MVP for this week. Bravo’s Weekly Pregame is what you need to get your week started off right if you’re a hardcore Bravo fan. You’ve got to get the play-by-play of your favorite shows!

