Tina Knowles Confirms What We All Knew: Blue Ivy Is The Best Big Sister To Beyonce’s Twins

Tina Knowles is one proud grandma! Beyonce’s mom couldn’t help but gush over what a good big sister granddaughter Blue Ivy is becoming to the newborn twins.

Everyone and their mother are freaking out over Beyonce and JAY-Z‘s newborn twins, obviously. But what about their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter? There’s no need to worry about her, says grandma Tina Knowles. Blue’s probably the most ecstatic out of anyone that Sir and Rumi Carter are finally home! “[Blue is] very proud and very excited,” Tina told Entertainment Tonight. “She’s a good big sister, she really is.”

Aww! Of course Blue’s a good big sister. The 5-year-old has been waiting patiently for her new siblings to arrive for months, and now she finally gets play with them and care for them. As HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY, Blue was totally willing to lose her “only child” status and have some new playmates. She kept her mom company in the hospital after she gave birth (the babies had to be kept under observation after being born premature), and helped her parents come up with names. Do you think she named her siblings Sir and Rumi?

Now that the twins are home, Blue’s been over the moon. The little rap prodigy has been singing and talking to her siblings, giving them kisses and watching over them protectively, a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY. She apparently always wanted siblings, and would pretend with dolls. Now she has the real thing! “Blue is in heaven,” the source told us. Though the babies are a little too young for all the hands-on love Blue wants to give, she’s still having a blast. So sweet!

