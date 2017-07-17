Beyonce Loves The ‘Raw, Honest’ Look At Her Marriage To JAY-Z On ‘4:44’

She’s standing by her man! JAY-Z’s confessions of marital turmoil on his new track ‘4:44’ have fans in a frenzy of speculation but our EXCLUSIVE insider says Beyonce is all the about the new, intimate record!

JAY-Z‘s new album 4:44 made serious waves when it dropped at the end of June 2017 for its surprisingly personal discussion of infidelity and the fallout in his marriage to Beyonce, 35. This might lead some to believe that his hit-making honey isn’t digging his choice to air their private lives in the name of art…but they’d definitely be wrong! “Beyonce really loves 4:44, she thinks it’s Jay’s best album to date—the most open, raw, and honest thing he has ever written,” a source close to the songstress shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Beyonce has never felt like she needed a public ‘apology’ from Jay for anything, but at the same time she really appreciates him acknowledging the error of his ways, and putting right all that he has done wrong.” Take a look back at the adorable couple and their growing family here!

Our insider went on to explain that the “Lemonade” singer knew what JAY was up to on his already-platinum release and wholeheartedly approved of his choice to publicly confess his mistakes in an effort to move forward. “They didn’t discuss the album in depth before Jay recorded it, but Beyonce had read through all the lyrics and was there in the studio with him for some of the time he was working on it, so she knew what’s up. Beyonce and Jay are really good at owning their sh*t and writing the narrative of their story, all while keeping the details private, and Jay’s new album is a classic example of that.”

As we previously reported, JAY revealed in his accompanying video Footnotes to 4:44 that he actually begged the mother of his twins to stay at one particularly painful moment in their marriage. “I was on a boat, and I had the best time. I was like, ‘Man, this is great.’ Then she had to leave,” the 47-year-old rapper shared in the clip. “I was, like, crushed. ‘Man, I don’t even feel like this. What is happening to my body right now?’ I was like, ‘Don’t go.’ I was, like, ‘Did I just say’ … all this is new for me. ‘Don’t leave’?” Just…wow. This is a couple that definitely knows how to make lemonade out of lemons!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Beyonce’s reaction to the intimate track? Let us know below!