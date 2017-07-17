Bella Thorne Slams ‘Crazy’ Charlie Puth After Tyler Posey Love Triangle Drama — He ‘Straight Up Lied’

Bella Thorne and Charlie Puth had a short-lived fling, but it went out with a bang. On July 17, she opened up about his wild Twitter tirade in Dec. 2016, and she says he ‘straight up lied’ about her!

Poor Bella Thorne, 19, seems to get sucked into SO much drama! However, she made it clear that this is NOT her fault in a Sirius XM interview with Jenny McCarthy on July 17. Remember that whole love triangle in Dec. 2016 when Bella seemed to be spotted showing PDA with Charlie Puth, 25, and then he freaked out and tweeted that she cheated on Tyler Posey, 25, with him? She finally shared what REALLY happened with that. See pics of all of Bella’s flings, here!

Bella says that Charlie simply had a misunderstanding following her “really difficult” split from Tyler, but she had only spent a little time with Charlie. “I had hung out with him twice, we went to the movies. He invited me up to Jingle Ball to watch him perform. Everything just got way blown out of proportion.” As a matter of fact, she says the pics of them getting cozy were misleading. “It looked like we were about to kiss but we were not about to kiss… I didn’t think it was going to be a problem because I knew personally that me and Ty were cool.” However, Charlie saw an older news article about Bella and Tyler, and he jumped to conclusions. The reason Bella was mad, though, is because Charlie went to Twitter to vent before even reaching out.

“He didn’t even text me though, or talk to me about it, he just straight up, I woke up and… I’m like ‘oh my goodness.’ I kept calling him, he wouldn’t answer my calls, so he texts me and and I was like ‘yo that’s straight up a lie why did you tweet that?’ He should have just called me. I ain’t trying to throw shade at people on social media, that’s not my game.”

Listen to the interview, here:

SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show airs Monday–Friday 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET on Stars channel 109.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think, was Charlie out of line? Let us know!