Bella Thorne Denies Hooking Up With Scott Disick — ‘I Was Never With Him Sexually’

Bella Thorne, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, have been revving those rumors mills lately by hanging out, cuddling, and being caught in some interesting positions. However, Bella still insists that she hasn’t slept with Kourtney Kardadshian’s ex. As a matter of fact, she’s friends with not just Scott, but the whole family. When Jenny McCarthy sat down with the Famous In Love star on July 17 and asked if she’s had a hard time with the Kardashians for her reported tryst with Scott, she said “no, I didn’t I’m very friendly with Kylie and Kendall. Kylie and I used to be really close. As far as I know, they’re supes chill, I didn’t have any problem with them.” See pics of them, here.

However, she did admit that there’s a lot of fake drama on their reality show. “You have to know that like obviously, with any reality show, they want the drama, they want the stuff that sells.” Bella admitted that she only watched one episode of KUWTK because friends were trying to warn her about Scott. However, she doesn’t think his TV personality matters. She said “unfortunately there’s always somebody that people are going to pick on in TV series, and I feel like that’s him on the show.”

Of course, Jenny couldn’t resist asking about whether Bella was hooking up with Scott. “I was never with him sexually so, yeah, no,” she laughed. Well, there you have it, folks! This is actually the second time she’s slammed those rumors. The first time she said he drinks and parties too much for her taste. If fans missed it then, once and for all, she’s done with the rumors!

